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Ukrainian Sappers Clear Fields Of Deadly Unexploded Shells And Mines
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10 views • April 30, 2022
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
Ukrainian mine-clearance teams are combing through urban and agricultural land for unexploded munitions left behind following two months of Russian shelling. @Current Time TV ENGLISH reporter Borys Sachalko and camerman Serhiy Dykun watched the teams at work near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Correction: The reporter's reference at 4:39 to the Passover holiday should have been translated as Easter.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xiwaS8fG4x8
Ukrainian mine-clearance teams are combing through urban and agricultural land for unexploded munitions left behind following two months of Russian shelling. @Current Time TV ENGLISH reporter Borys Sachalko and camerman Serhiy Dykun watched the teams at work near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Correction: The reporter's reference at 4:39 to the Passover holiday should have been translated as Easter.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xiwaS8fG4x8
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