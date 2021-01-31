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Hundreds of Vaccine Deaths Reported on VAERS - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System
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523 views • January 31, 2021
Direct download here: http://www.astringit.com/vid/vinfo.mp4
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS https://vaers.hhs.gov/) is used to track incidents related to receiving different vaccinations. At the time of uploading this video, they have taken the system offline, stating that it's "temporarily down for maintenance."
Please give the original creator of this content (High Impact Flix) support and a follow at one or all of his channels below:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OneTruth4Life
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs_NpYkYSW-xUj2C_4EAvcQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgtL-GeK33H_VLosTEk3Hyw
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS https://vaers.hhs.gov/) is used to track incidents related to receiving different vaccinations. At the time of uploading this video, they have taken the system offline, stating that it's "temporarily down for maintenance."
Please give the original creator of this content (High Impact Flix) support and a follow at one or all of his channels below:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OneTruth4Life
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs_NpYkYSW-xUj2C_4EAvcQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgtL-GeK33H_VLosTEk3Hyw
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