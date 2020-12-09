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Profs Thomas Borody Speaks Of “Ivermectin” Triple Therapy Is Amazingly Effective In Treating COVID-19
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198 views • December 09, 2020
Gastroenterologist Professor Thomas Borody says the Australian government should allow the clinical trials of a drug he says is amazingly effective in treating COVID-19.
Professor Borody says Ivermectin, used in conjunction with two other drugs, has so-far been extremely successful in treating the Covid.
The drug is Federal Drug Agency and World Health Organisation approved; it is widely used for parasitic infections.
However, Professor Borody told Sky News despite early result showing the drug is a successful COVID-19 treatment, he has been met with a “very negative reaction” by the federal government when he suggests the drug should be subjected to rigorous clinical trials.
Professor Borody says Ivermectin, used in conjunction with two other drugs, has so-far been extremely successful in treating the Covid.
The drug is Federal Drug Agency and World Health Organisation approved; it is widely used for parasitic infections.
However, Professor Borody told Sky News despite early result showing the drug is a successful COVID-19 treatment, he has been met with a “very negative reaction” by the federal government when he suggests the drug should be subjected to rigorous clinical trials.
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