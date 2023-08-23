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Police Manhandle Antifa Militants & Communists Blocking Pathway for Parents Protest of LGBT curriculum
GalacticStorm
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142 views • August 23, 2023

#BREAKING 🚨 | Police declare unlawful assembly, begin clearing street in front of LAUSD HQ.

Police Manhandle Antifa Militants and Communists Blocking Pathway For Parents Protesting LGBT Curriculum for Minors in Los Angeles

Parents are trying to make their way to a scheduled peaceful protest they had planned, and pro LGBT activists, Antifa and Revolutionary Communists have blocked off the entrance.


Police in riot gear declared an unlawful assembly and tried to disperse the crowd.

Antifa militants and masked revolutionary Communists clashed with police officers.

Police manhandled the Commies blocking the road and made a few arrests.


https://twitter.com/AnthonyCabassa_/status/1694073551526207741?s=20

Keywords
policeschool curriculumantifa militantsparents protest lgbtq
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