Whoever is proud will bite the dust when the day of the Almighty arrives!
Verily, one will be humiliated and want to hide his or her haughtiness and pride, like an ostrich with its head underground from the Almighty!
Published on July 25, 2023 by Jennifer
Please share and do not change © BC
