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Fact-checkers = Fact-BLOCKERS
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12 views • January 05, 2022
I actually saw the rise of the fact-checkers in 2015-2017. And I thought: why can't "they" let people think for themselves? Now we know.
Don't forget: Facebook also rolled out a feature for users to tell FB what to do with their accounts after they die. Taxes and death. Why would Big Tech want to care about your death unless... they care about your death?
Don't forget: Facebook also rolled out a feature for users to tell FB what to do with their accounts after they die. Taxes and death. Why would Big Tech want to care about your death unless... they care about your death?
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