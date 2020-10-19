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Biden/Ukraine Corruption Story Summary by Mark Levin
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30 views • October 19, 2020
This video was very hard to find on 10/19/20, the day after it aired. Our local cable service only showed a few minutes of it and did NOT repeat the show in full, as they usually do. Otherwise my Tivo box would have picked it up. I'd pass that off to their usual sloppiness in scheduling, but after the behavior of Big Media and Big Tech in the last 6 months, it's no longer possible to give them the benefit of the doubt.
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