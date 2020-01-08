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The In-depth Story Behind a Climate Fraud (MIRRORED)
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110 views • January 08, 2020
The In-depth Story Behind a Climate Fraud (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel CDN at:-
https://youtu.be/ewJ6TI8ccAw
Dr. John Robson investigates the unsound origins and fundamental inaccuracy, even dishonesty, of the claim that 97% of scientists, or "the world's scientists", or something agree that climate change is man-made, urgent and dangerous.
Mirrored from YouTube channel CDN at:-
https://youtu.be/ewJ6TI8ccAw
Dr. John Robson investigates the unsound origins and fundamental inaccuracy, even dishonesty, of the claim that 97% of scientists, or "the world's scientists", or something agree that climate change is man-made, urgent and dangerous.
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