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Why Should the World Support Hong Kong as It Faces Grave Danger
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19 views • May 26, 2020
If you are following me on Twitter, you might have seen that I shared quite some videos and photos of the intense protest in Hong Kong last Sunday. Large crowds, tear gases, police brutality, and mass arrests…scenes that we had been seeing for months last year came back to the streets of Hong Kong. People are taking to the streets again to express what they want.
And what do they want exactly? Why did the CCP decide to crack down on Hong Kong now? What will happen if the world does nothing?
And what do they want exactly? Why did the CCP decide to crack down on Hong Kong now? What will happen if the world does nothing?
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