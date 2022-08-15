Nancy Gurish from YT - MMS DMSO Basal Cell Tumor Dog

Originally titled "MMS DMSO By Syringe ~ Basal Cell Tumor ~ Dog's Scalp ~ My Palm Arthritis ~~~Nancy".

Her YouTube channel was UNETHICALLY deleted by YouTube in "The Great YouTube Purge" due to the controversy of using MMS/CD/CDS and DMSO as a human and non-human animal health aid ("Home Remedy") to achieve Health Restoration for a WIDE variety of illnesses.

Chlorine Dioxide's efficacy is unparalleled. ClO2 is probably the only thing we will ever find that is close to an honest-to-gawd "miracle cure".



Restored here as Fair Use.

See: http://www.ASpoonfulOfMedicine.com/