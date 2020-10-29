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Jennifer Aniston says don't vote for Kanye West, vote for the old white turd instead, is she racist
DoseofSarcasm
DoseofSarcasm
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74 views • October 29, 2020
#KanyeWest #GettheWestWingReady #JenniferAniston #JoeBiden #DonaldTrump #2020

Last week Jennifer Aniston asked her followers to not vote for Kanye West during the 2020 presidential election which will see Joe Biden and Donald Trump go head to head.

And on Monday the 43-year-old rapper reacted to the plea made by the 51-year-old Friends star who was once wed to his good pal Brad Pitt.

'Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let's gooooooooo,' wrote the husband of Kim Kardashian who posted a screenshot of the Vanity Fair article titled Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans 'It's Not Funny to Vote for Kanye.'

The man who calls himself Ye also said that 'Friends wasn't funny either.' The social media post was then quickly deleted by the Paranoid singer.

West has often publicly battled with female celebrities such as Taylor Swift and his ex Amber Rose.

Last week the Keeping Up With The Kardashians guest star talked to Rogan for nearly three hours about God, the music industry, his presidential run, abortion, medication and racism.

'I think very three-dimensionally,' said the Yeezy designer. 'I don't think in the black-and-white lines that I've been programmed to think in. And I think in full color. So when I talk, I have to describe a thought in five ways.'
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town halltrumpkanye westkim kardashiandonald trumpbidenmagapastorunemploymentphiladelphiaracistkanyecheckhallgrammytownjennifer anistonownerpisspeestimuluscarl daykim k
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