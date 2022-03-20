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Russia delivers 100 tons of aid to the Kharkiv region
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40 views • March 20, 2022
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Approximately 100 tons of humanitarian aid have been delivered, this time to the residents of the Chuguevsky district in the the Kharkiv region, seen in fresh footage released by Russia's Ministry of Defense. Supplies delivered include food, medical supplies and baby food.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxrsrb-russia-delivers-100-tons-of-aid-to-the-kharkiv-region.html
Approximately 100 tons of humanitarian aid have been delivered, this time to the residents of the Chuguevsky district in the the Kharkiv region, seen in fresh footage released by Russia's Ministry of Defense. Supplies delivered include food, medical supplies and baby food.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxrsrb-russia-delivers-100-tons-of-aid-to-the-kharkiv-region.html
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