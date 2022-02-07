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What you Have missed In London 2012 Opening Ceremony | London 2012 Olympic.
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70 views • February 07, 2022
What you Have missed In London 2012 Opening Ceremony |
London 2012 Olympic.
Pay Attention To #Q 😍 and who is behind it .
The Pyramids all Around.
Boris The PIG 🐽 And the NHS 🐍
The Queen came back from 6ft Under.
Your KIDs are Sick and being Captured
#NeverLand.
The Face OF China
So as i told you before,
Everything Is Happening . Everything By design.
#SaveTheChildren . Have You Saved any YET With your Posts and Memes!!!?
London 2012 Olympic.
Pay Attention To #Q 😍 and who is behind it .
The Pyramids all Around.
Boris The PIG 🐽 And the NHS 🐍
The Queen came back from 6ft Under.
Your KIDs are Sick and being Captured
#NeverLand.
The Face OF China
So as i told you before,
Everything Is Happening . Everything By design.
#SaveTheChildren . Have You Saved any YET With your Posts and Memes!!!?
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