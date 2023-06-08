The Book Of Acts | Pt. 8 - The Sifting | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

What did God see in Simon Peter? What does God see in me? What does see in you? Remember: People see whats on you - hairstyle, tattoos, career, past - make a judgement about you Difference: God sees what's in you We have to be careful how we treat people; we see patterns not potential You have no idea what they are carrying within them What did God see in Simon? = He saw Peter Jesus saw the inside of Simon - an anointed Preacher of the Gospel called Peter who would give birth to the church and nurture it Inside each of us is this battle between Simon and Peter There is Pastor Jackson and that other guy One moment I am Pastor Jackson and literally 5 min later that other guy can come out; Sunday argument w/Kendra In each of us there is this Simon Peter duality My preaching changed when I realized I was preaching to 2 of you's. I didn't realize there were 2 of you's until I discovered there were 2 of me's That realization is called self-awareness; the opposite of self-righteousness Simon had self-awareness In that boat Simon was aware of his sinfulness Simon was not aware of his God-likeness (that's Peter) Alright now I have brought everyone up to speed since some of you decided to go to the lake last week... Watch this: Jesus picks Simon and says you will fish for people Jesus knew everything and needed nothing while Simon knew nothing and needed everything Jesus picks Peter but Jesus did not need Peter Jesus did not need Peter's boat; He could walk on water God does not need me! God wants me! God doesn't need you, God wants you The devil did not want you to hear that God doesn't need you; He wants you So many of us feel like we are only valuable for what others need us for God does not need us

