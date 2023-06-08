The Book Of Acts | Pt. 8 - The Sifting | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

What did God see in Simon Peter?
What does God see in me? What does see in you?
Remember: People see whats on you - hairstyle, tattoos, career, past - make a judgement about you
Difference: God sees what's in you
We have to be careful how we treat people; we see patterns not potential
You have no idea what they are carrying within them
What did God see in Simon? = He saw Peter
Jesus saw the inside of Simon - an anointed Preacher of the Gospel called Peter who would give birth to the church and nurture it
Inside each of us is this battle between Simon and Peter
There is Pastor Jackson and that other guy
One moment I am Pastor Jackson and literally 5 min later that other guy can come out; Sunday argument w/Kendra
In each of us there is this Simon Peter duality
My preaching changed when I realized I was preaching to 2 of you's. I didn't realize there were 2 of you's until I discovered there were 2 of me's
That realization is called self-awareness; the opposite of self-righteousness
Simon had self-awareness
In that boat Simon was aware of his sinfulness
Simon was not aware of his God-likeness (that's Peter)
Alright now I have brought everyone up to speed since some of you decided to go to the lake last week...
Watch this: Jesus picks Simon and says you will fish for people
Jesus knew everything and needed nothing while Simon knew nothing and needed everything
Jesus picks Peter but Jesus did not need Peter
Jesus did not need Peter's boat; He could walk on water
God does not need me!
God wants me! God doesn't need you, God wants you
The devil did not want you to hear that
God doesn't need you; He wants you
So many of us feel like we are only valuable for what others need us for
God does not need us
