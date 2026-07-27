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Episode 574 July 27, 2026 New Laws For A New World Order
Hardnewstv14
Hardnewstv14
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Yesterday, I did a video on dismantlingthe government for the NWO, now i have

a follow up: "New Laws for the New World Order". Headshaking information.

Get ready for this one. Very sobering information and a wake up call to

the times we are in. I love ya'll. Thank you for watching. Keep serving Jesus.

Love TL


https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/icc-issues-arrest-warrant-netanyahu-israel-war-crimes-gaza-gallant-rcna181138


https://www.algemeiner.com/2024/11/21/us-rejects-icc-arrest-warrants-israeli-officials-lawmakers-vow-retaliate-sanctions/


https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/icc-confirms-burkina-faso-mali-niger-move-leave-court-2026-07-02/


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/jul/24/icc-international-criminal-court-trump-putin-netanyahu


https://time.com/article/2026/07/14/international-criminal-court-icc-trump-rubio-state-department/


https://amelica.org/a9751db8MFN2VWF7fg5nCwk


https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/washington-applauds-venezuela-exit-corrupt-and-worthless-icc


https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/07/state-department-launches-campaign-to-dismantle-international-criminal-courts-threat-to-american-sovereignty


https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/sen-mike-lee-trump-proves-america-can-stand-up-power-mad-foreign-court


https://israel365news.com/400368/sanhedrin-letter-to-trump-you-have-been-elected-to-fulfill-a-heavenly-mission/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeVWNNxTq-g


https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPkQ0lrAp7A/?hl=en


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1073366385273921


https://www.facebook.com/reel/2462895950895809


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1106992595618964


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1389792699670952


TRUMP WITHDREW FRON WHO BC OF NOAHIDE LAW!

https://www.wnd.com/2022/05/sanhedrin-violates-noahide-laws-cant-trusted-control-world-health-care/


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/jul/24/icc-international-criminal-court-trump-putin-netanyahu


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-CG0B5im50


https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/mar/26/mike-johnson-congress-courts-trump

_________________________________________________________

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Email: [email protected]


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https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm


YouTube

HardNewsTv4

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg


Brighteon

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