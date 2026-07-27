Episode 574 July 27, 2026 New Laws For A New World Order

Yesterday, I did a video on dismantlingthe government for the NWO, now i have

a follow up: "New Laws for the New World Order". Headshaking information.

Get ready for this one. Very sobering information and a wake up call to

the times we are in. I love ya'll. Thank you for watching. Keep serving Jesus.

Love TL





https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/icc-issues-arrest-warrant-netanyahu-israel-war-crimes-gaza-gallant-rcna181138





https://www.algemeiner.com/2024/11/21/us-rejects-icc-arrest-warrants-israeli-officials-lawmakers-vow-retaliate-sanctions/





https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/icc-confirms-burkina-faso-mali-niger-move-leave-court-2026-07-02/





https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/jul/24/icc-international-criminal-court-trump-putin-netanyahu





https://time.com/article/2026/07/14/international-criminal-court-icc-trump-rubio-state-department/





https://amelica.org/a9751db8MFN2VWF7fg5nCwk





https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/washington-applauds-venezuela-exit-corrupt-and-worthless-icc





https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/07/state-department-launches-campaign-to-dismantle-international-criminal-courts-threat-to-american-sovereignty





https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/sen-mike-lee-trump-proves-america-can-stand-up-power-mad-foreign-court





https://israel365news.com/400368/sanhedrin-letter-to-trump-you-have-been-elected-to-fulfill-a-heavenly-mission/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeVWNNxTq-g





https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPkQ0lrAp7A/?hl=en





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1073366385273921





https://www.facebook.com/reel/2462895950895809





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1106992595618964





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1389792699670952





TRUMP WITHDREW FRON WHO BC OF NOAHIDE LAW!

https://www.wnd.com/2022/05/sanhedrin-violates-noahide-laws-cant-trusted-control-world-health-care/





https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/jul/24/icc-international-criminal-court-trump-putin-netanyahu





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-CG0B5im50





https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/mar/26/mike-johnson-congress-courts-trump

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