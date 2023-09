REESE REPORT | CCP Satellites Over Maui At Time of Fires





โ€ผ๏ธThe most efficient way to ignite a fire on the surface from a satellite in Earth orbit would be to paint the target in segments by pulsing the laser with an advanced targeting system to see if this were possible favas calculated what it would require to create a meter wide mile long fire fired from a satellite. The Earth's atmosphere will absorb and scatter some of the laser energy, and so the laser would need to be in a wavelength range that minimizes this.





The most effective wavelength would be in the near infrared range, which would allow better transmission through the atmosphere. The nearer infrared range would be invisible to the naked eye and would also have a minimal reaction with objects colored blue on the Earth's surface. The power of the laser would need to be in the hundreds of kilowatts range. And so Favas based his calculations on a 10 megawatt laser firing from earth orbit, assuming that the atmospheric loss amounts to 50% of the overall power and only five megawatts reaches the surface as a one square meter beam, it would ignite a fire almost instantly.





If this five megawatt beam was pulsed across a one meter by one mile long area in segments, then the time to ignite the entire area would be roughly 2.7 minutes, and it would only take approximately 8.8 seconds to melt an aluminum alloy wheel.





The amounts of energy required to pulse a 10 megawatt laser for 2.7 minutes would require approximately 3,220 capacitors, which would amount to about 32,200 kilograms in weight using MetLab software and plugging in public data provided from norad. He found that satellites launched and monitored by the CCP were directly above the Maui fires at the time of ignition.





๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‚๐‚๐๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ฅ ๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐ฅ๐š๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ก ๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ–,๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐ค๐ข๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฉ๐š๐ฒ๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐, ๐ฐ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ง ๐ž๐ง๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก ๐ญ๐จ ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ฉ๐š๐ฒ๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง F๐š๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ' ๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ. ๐๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ ๐š๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‚๐‚๐ ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐œ๐ก ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ฅ ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ž๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฒ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ฅ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐๐ฒ. ๐‡๐ž ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‚CP ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ•๐ŸŽ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ญ๐ญ ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐„๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐ซ๐›๐ข๐ญ ๐ซ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ ๐ง๐จ๐ฐ. ๐“๐ก๐š๐ญ'๐ฌ ๐š๐ญ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š ๐ก๐ฎ๐ง๐๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ฅ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ง ๐ฐ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ž ๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ.





Adjusting NORAD default coordinated universal time or U T C to the local time zones, Favas found the following:





The Yolinda fire was ignited at approximately 10:47 PM on August 7th at this exact time. C C P satellite labeled NORAD 5 3 2 9 9 was directly over the location. The Lahaina fire was ignited at approximately 6:37 AM on August 8th at this exact time. C C P satellite labeled NORAD 5 5 8 3 6 was directly over the location.





The cooler fire was ignited at approximately 11:30 AM on August 8th at this exact time, C C P satellite labeled NORAD 5 3 2 9 9 was directly over the location. The so-called Deep State does not want you to know that deadly lasers of mass destruction are freely traveling above us, and you can check this all for yourself @stevefaves.com, where he provides the source code and has developed a specific software program that you can download and check for these satellites yourself.





And, uh, it's a very short program. It's only maybe like 15 lines of code using, uh, existing, um, satellite tracking software that's available online.





