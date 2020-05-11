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The TRUTH About the LOCKDOWN | Lessons We Must Learn before the Next Pandemic / Panic
Pastor Steve Cioccolanti
Pastor Steve Cioccolanti
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110 views • May 11, 2020
🌿Our generation will never be the same after the coronavirus lockdown of 2020. Pastor Steve Cioccolanti surveys the vast-reaching changes for posterity's sake and, more importantly, proposes a vital SOLUTION leaders must enact to ensure our freedoms next time... there will be a next one!

✝️ JOIN Discover Church Online via PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/cioccolanti

▶️ STREAM videos-on-demand via VIMEO: https://vimeo.com/stevecioccolanti/vod_pages

BOOKS BY PASTOR CIOCCOLANTI

🇺🇸TRUMP’S UNFINISHED BUSINESS: 10 PROPHECIES TO SAVE AMERICA 🇺🇸
📚BUY Paperback (370 pages): https://amzn.to/339yUgc
📚BUY Ebook: https://amzn.to/2IC7iXj

🇮🇱 THE DIVINE CODE: A PROPHETIC ENCYCLOPEDIA OF NUMBERS 🇮🇱 (#1 Bestseller in Prophecy)
📚Paperback VOLUME I (1 to 25) https://amzn.to/39E9tpe
📚Paperback VOLUME II (26 to 1000) https://amzn.to/2Q0vzdR
📚 Ebook VOLUME I https://amzn.to/2TMJ0zj
📚 Ebook VOLUME II https://amzn.to/2Ixy2sc

🔵12 KEYS TO A GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD (Children's book by Pastor's Daughter)
📚Paperback: https://amzn.to/2TyMHcK
📚Ebook: https://amzn.to/3cCpH4l

🔵 30 DAYS TO A NEW YOU
📚Paperback: https://amzn.to/3329n8n
📚Ebook: https://amzn.to/38vE5YF
🔵30 DÍAS DE RENOVACIÓN PERSONAL (30 DAYS TO A NEW YOU in Spanish)
📚Paperback: https://amzn.to/2IvxLWz
📚Ebook: https://amzn.to/2v29iVI

🔵FROM BUDDHA TO JESUS (English)
📚Paperback: https://amzn.to/334lhyU
📚Ebook: https://amzn.to/2TScQlJ

🔵ALL BOOKS http://amazon.com/author/newyorktimesbestseller

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❤️ SOCIAL MEDIA
🔔BLOG: https://www.Cioccolanti.org
🔔FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/discoverministry
🔔 INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/stevecioccolanti
🔔 TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cioccolanti
🔔MEDIUM https://medium.com/@cioccolanti
🔔GOODREADS https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/2119605.Steve_Cioccolanti
🔔 AMAZON: https://amazon.com/author/newyorktimesbestseller
🔔NEWSWARS: http://newswars.com.au
🔔 BACK UP CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/DiscoverMinistriesTV

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🎹 MUSIC CREDIT 🎹 Original music made exclusively for Discover Ministries by world-class composer Tom Hanke. Check him out!
http://www.tomhankemusic.com
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❤️ 4 STEPS TO JOIN DISCOVER CHURCH ONLINE:

✝️ 1) Follow us on Patreon and become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/cioccolanti You will get audios, videos, posts and photos not shared on any other social media.

✝️ 2) Tithe to your home church and give offerings on Discover Church Online. Some Christians have been mistaught that tithing is not found in the New Testament, which is false doctrine: read Luke 11:42 and Hebrews 7:8. God teaches that the tithe (10% of income) is His and must be returned to the place that feeds you spiritually. If you reside in a geographical location without a Bible-teaching church, you may treat us as your online church.

✅ Separate to tithes, you can sow offerings to any ministry that feeds you according to Galatians 6:6. Offerings can be any amount. We believe the $58 seed is prophetic. Contribute to God's ministry: http://www.discover.org.au/partner

✝️ 3) Pray with and for Discover Ministries (Colossians 4:3, 2 Corinthians 1:11) Here are some model prayers you can start with: http://www.discover.org.au/pray

✝️ 4) Spread Jesus, the Word of God, to your family and friends. YouTube links are one easy way. Books and DVDs are another way. Before giving Christian books or videos, first pray in faith for the people you want to be saved. For help refer to a model prayer from Pastor Steve’s life called “6 Steps” and use it right away!

✅ BE PART of an END-TIME NETWORK of like-minded believers who want to collaborate and have massive impact on the world online and offline. Join DISCOVER CHURCH ONLINE today!

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✝️ BUY Christian books, DVDs, CDs, MP4s, MP3s, Gifts: http://www.discover.org.au/bookshop
▶️BIBLICAL JUSTICE COURSE (12 DVDs): https://discover.org.au/bookshop/topic/steve-cioccolanti-justice-series
▶️ BIBLICAL JUSTICE COURSE (stream on Vimeo): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/biblicaljusticecourse
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📬 SUBSCRIBE to our friendly E-NEWS 📬
http://www.discover.org.au/subscribe

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✅ YES, I'd like to help Discover Church build on the newly acquired land. Here's my gift towards the $1.5 million building campaign goal:

🌷DONATE via PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/DiscoverChurch
🌷DONATE via credit card: http://www.discover.org.au/GIVE
✅ Your SUPPORT of this Christian ministry is GREATLY appreciated.

(c) 2020 Steve Cioccolanti. All rights reserved.
Keywords
freedomlibertybibleprophecyapocalypsetyrannyendtimeslockdowncoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy