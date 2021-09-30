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AZ Audit Volunteers Reveal Findings - DISTURBING Elections Irregularities Discovered
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70 views • September 30, 2021
AZ Audit Volunteers Reveal Findings - DISTURBING Elections Irregularities Discovered.

The people behind this video are individual American citizens who stepped up to help others hear the voices of our fellow citizens. This is non-partisan, and inclusive of all citizens, regardless of ideology. Every one of our voices matters, and WILL be heard. Our elections are to be decided by US; not big tech, not big media, not big pharma, and not by anyone else, regardless of how much money they have or how long they’ve been in office. We will not be divided any longer.

The audit was designed to be a comprehensive review of the results from the Maricopa County 2020 general election to confirm the effectiveness of existing legislation in governing elections, and to provide additional insights on possible areas of information-based legislative reform that could ensure an even greater level of integrity and accuracy in how elections are conducted.

The non-disclosure agreements have now been lifted…

Maricopa County Audit of 2020 Election
April 22nd -September 24th, 2021.
2.1M ballots processed by hand
Over 1,500 Volunteers donating over 100,000 hours
All counters were Maricopa residents who voted in the last election.
Keywords
arizonaauditmaricopa countyforensic audit
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