Eva Bartlett: Interviews With Donetsk Residents After Joining Russia (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/pq-pM-JPBCQ
Given the predictable Western negation of the referendum to join Russia, and following having done many interviews with people during the referendum, yesterday I did some follow up interviews with Donetsk residents, asking their opinions on joining Russia.🎉🎉
[Don't laugh too hard at my feeble attempts at asking questions in Russian.]
