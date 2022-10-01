Eva Bartlett: Interviews With Donetsk Residents After Joining Russia (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-

Given the predictable Western negation of the referendum to join Russia, and following having done many interviews with people during the referendum, yesterday I did some follow up interviews with Donetsk residents, asking their opinions on joining Russia.🎉🎉





[Don't laugh too hard at my feeble attempts at asking questions in Russian.]