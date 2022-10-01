Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Eva Bartlett: Interviews With Donetsk Residents After Joining Russia (mirrored)
299 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published 2 months ago |

Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-

https://youtu.be/pq-pM-JPBCQ

Given the predictable Western negation of the referendum to join Russia, and following having done many interviews with people during the referendum, yesterday I did some follow up interviews with Donetsk residents, asking their opinions on joining Russia.🎉🎉


[Don't laugh too hard at my feeble attempts at asking questions in Russian.]

Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainebiological weaponsreferendumwag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskyannexationpuppet regimedombass

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket