Filled with the Spirit - Part 1 - Pavel Goia

esus is coming soon and there’s work for us to do. Pastor Pavel Goia explains that unless we have an experience with Christ and begin to understand the cross, we will not have the power of the Holy Spirit to accomplish the task. When the disciples prayed together and finally began to understand the cross, then God poured out the Holy Spirit and that small group of disciples turned the world upside down. God can do anything through just one committed person because the power of God’s love can change the world.