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PUT UP OR SHUT UP! - Journalists & Politicians are Cowards with Big Mouths
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40 views • March 15, 2022
"When are YOU going?" "For all of the politicians calling for war in Ukraine, there's just one question: When are you going? If you think Ukraine is worth a war, then go...and tell us what it was like when you come back."
- Eric Greitens - Former Navy SEAL, Founder of The Mission Continues, & 56th Governor of Missouri.
https://youtu.be/I6pfR2wANBg
- Eric Greitens - Former Navy SEAL, Founder of The Mission Continues, & 56th Governor of Missouri.
https://youtu.be/I6pfR2wANBg
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