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It's no longer possible for the Biden admin to deny its involvement in biological weapons development with new documents detailing the US-funded biolabs projects
Documents detail fate of US-funded deadly pathogens that may have been tested on Ukrainians
DETAILS: https://on.rt.com/buqz
https://www.rt.com/russia/553067-ukraine-biolabs-hunter-biden-documents/