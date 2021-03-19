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Children's Court Judge Arrested for Multiple Counts of Child Porn
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1 view • March 19, 2021
The former head of the Cream City Foundation, which sponsors Drag Queen Story Hour in Milwaukee, and Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Brett Blomme has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6053d2764e76204e9849b993
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