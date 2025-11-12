BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Connected Humans Are Fast Tracking AI Revolution
The Edified Mind
The Edified Mind
86 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 1 day ago

A general discussion over viewing the actual reality. The conversion into utilizing AI which seems necessary but is not it eventually forces humans into augmentation. Taking with them all possession of all physical assets, and forcing humans into asset forfeiture.

Blessings To you all!

May God through our Lord Jesus Christ continue to guide and direct our paths as this age changes. His grace and mercy will remain sufficient and abundant and we shall endure in knowing His love for us no matter the situations we face. We will attain victory and receive our inheritance in the promised land!

Keywords
bio digital convergenceai revolutionnon disclosure agreements
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy