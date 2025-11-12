Connected Humans Are Fast Tracking AI Revolution

A general discussion over viewing the actual reality. The conversion into utilizing AI which seems necessary but is not it eventually forces humans into augmentation. Taking with them all possession of all physical assets, and forcing humans into asset forfeiture.

Blessings To you all!

May God through our Lord Jesus Christ continue to guide and direct our paths as this age changes. His grace and mercy will remain sufficient and abundant and we shall endure in knowing His love for us no matter the situations we face. We will attain victory and receive our inheritance in the promised land!