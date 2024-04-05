Is Mormonism Just a Branch of Christianity? (Part 1) with Dennis and Rauni Higley

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-dennis-and-rauni-higley-part-1

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





Gary: Welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7, a radio ministry of The Berean Call with T.A. McMahon. I’m Gary Carmichael. We’re glad you could tune in. In today’s program, Tom welcomes the husband-and-wife team of Dennis and Rauni Higley to discuss their outreach ministry to Mormons. Now along with his guests, here’s TBC executive director, Tom McMahon.





Tom: Thanks, Gary! Today and next week I have the privilege of interviewing a husband and wife team to whom the Lord has given a ministry of witnessing to Mormons as well as informing evangelicals about the doctrines and practices of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They are Dennis and Rauni Higley. And we at The Berean Call--well, we’ve been associated with them for more than, well, about a dozen years.









Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall