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Trump supporters try to stop Antifa breaking windows at the Capitol Building! January 6th 2021
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502 views • January 07, 2021
All credit for this video goes to Voter Fraud Organization ...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24VFuS-3azc1V5AqlSfTgg
... More video proof of Patriots trying to stop "Bad Actors!"
Now is MSM gonna square this, or just keep on blaming Trump and his supporters ??! (We know the answer)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24VFuS-3azc1V5AqlSfTgg
... More video proof of Patriots trying to stop "Bad Actors!"
Now is MSM gonna square this, or just keep on blaming Trump and his supporters ??! (We know the answer)
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