NWO = Nazi World Order!!

Project Paperclip saved many nazis from persecution and the KLM helped with flights to the US and Argentina. Hitler also didn't die in 1944, he was brought to Argentina, Barlioche (property of the Dutch royals, Prince Bernard was Hitler his body guard) along with Eva Braun where they had 3 more children. Angela Merkel, Theresa May and Dalia Grybauskite. Hitler's first daughter Ann had a child with a Kenyan, Barack Obama the child's name was Barry Soetoro (Barack Obama2) who was a homosexual as we know Michelle was actually Michael.

Yes, the rabbithole goes deep but Barack Obama is Hitler's grandson and Angela Merkel his aunt. When you look at Angela and Hitler, you see they look very much alike!!!

More videos to come... 🙋🏼‍♀️