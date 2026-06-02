The Final Scare Event: Why Trump Skipped the Wedding & WWIII Is the Cover

The commander in chief was absent from his own son's wedding. That is not a private oversight. That is a military protocol signaling something far bigger.





Donald J. Trump is stationed inside a secured command center, directing the final phases of continuity of government. The world is being pushed to the brink of World War III—not by accident, but by design. Iran claims it can now strike the US directly and cut undersea internet cables. Russia is striking European military industrial targets. Over 100 Chinese ships have entered waters off Taiwan.





This is the final scare event. The precise execution of the legendary Q phrase. A calculated turning point designed to jolt the sleeping global population awake.





But here is what they are not telling you: what looks like uncontrolled chaos is actually the meticulous execution of a military master plan. The visible political reality is a deliberate illusion. The Law of War manual legitimizes covert operations when civilian institutions have been infiltrated. The public believes it sees a regular government. In truth, a covert military occupation is running in the background.





The deepest riddle is now unfolding in the Middle East. The most discussed Q drop is finally being fulfilled: "We are saving Israel for last." The collapse is collapsing from the apex.





When the scare event reaches its zenith, when the systemic crash devalues fiat money, the Emergency Broadcast System will seize control of frequencies worldwide to transmit the truth. From the ashes: a gold-backed quantum financial system.





The storm is here. Victory is ours.





Where we go one, we go all.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.