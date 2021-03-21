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Hi Point Carbine 45 ACP
CloverTac
CloverTac
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210 views • March 21, 2021
I was able to spend a little time with the Hi Point 45 ACP carbine while I was in the Hi Point bay at the 2021 Shooting Sports Showcase.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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