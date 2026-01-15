BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. John Campbell - Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
713 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
159 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FgKpMEowsh0

Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching


Dr. John Campbell - Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin


This video features Dr. John Campbell discussing repurposed drugs for COVID-19, including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, and shares perspectives on early treatment, antiviral options, and post-COVID conditions. It also touches on study results and the role of generic, affordable therapies in early intervention and recovery.


What viewers will learn


A broad overview of repurposed medicines used during the pandemic and their proposed mechanisms.


Key takeaways from major clinical studies about hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, Paxlovid, and other antivirals.


Real-world considerations for early treatment, potential side effects, and the concept of post-COVID syndrome.


Keywords
ivermectinivermectin covidhydroxychloroquine covidivermectin covid studieshydroxychloroquine ivermectindr john campbell ivermectin covidhydroxhloroquinedr john campbell hydroxychloroquine ivermectindr john campbell hydroxychloroquine covidhydroxychloroquine covid studies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Great Unraveling: Preparing for the coming financial collapse and the end of the dollar

The Great Unraveling: Preparing for the coming financial collapse and the end of the dollar

Ramon Tomey
Building a resilient future: How to find or form a prepper community

Building a resilient future: How to find or form a prepper community

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Strategic bug-out locations: 9 Safe havens beyond the wilderness

Strategic bug-out locations: 9 Safe havens beyond the wilderness

Evangelyn Rodriguez
A region in flames: Patagonia battles raging WILDFIRES

A region in flames: Patagonia battles raging WILDFIRES

Willow Tohi
How to survive civil unrest: Essential strategies for staying safe

How to survive civil unrest: Essential strategies for staying safe

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Strategic survival: Defending your shelter in a collapse scenario

Strategic survival: Defending your shelter in a collapse scenario

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy