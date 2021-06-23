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Over The Target Podcast Interview With Charlie Jordan
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Today, I had the distinct pleasure of having Joe Dingle on the show! We talk about Joe's background in ministry and music, current events and prospects for the future of America and the World. It's God's plan and we've already won.
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@johnnypatriot1776
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/johnnypatriot1776
Joe's platforms:
Website:
https://www.JoeDingle.com
Instagram: @jo_dingle
Telegram Group:
https://t.me/TruthUnveil
Video Platforms:
YouTube Page:
The Kingdom Government
https://youtube.com/channel/UC8tyh0IhOM8wmekE9-IgEFw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sEx2mvuzrE9i/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-637575
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@johnnypatriot1776
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/johnnypatriot1776
Joe's platforms:
Website:
https://www.JoeDingle.com
Instagram: @jo_dingle
Telegram Group:
https://t.me/TruthUnveil
Video Platforms:
YouTube Page:
The Kingdom Government
https://youtube.com/channel/UC8tyh0IhOM8wmekE9-IgEFw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sEx2mvuzrE9i/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-637575
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