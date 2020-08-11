Trump's Zionist Ball & Chain, God is not a Real Estate Agent

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AIPAC’s power comes not from Jews but from a small clique of criminal billionaires
They are nicknamed MEGA for the Mega Donors. I have exposed the methods of these criminals
They have three pillars.
1 Banks/hedge funds
2 Real Estate
3 Media / films
And they use bribery and blackmail to advance in all three. The same gambit is used to gain political leverage through bribery, blackmail, and controlling the press. Once in power it's a game of ethnic nepotism. This film focuses on #2 the Real Estate Syndicate