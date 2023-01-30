X22 SPOTLIGHT | Kash Patel - D’s Are in the Process of Removing Biden, The Patriots Have the Leverage to Get it All

Today’s Guest: Kash Patel
Website: Fight With Kash
https://mysignedcopy.com/products/government-gangsters
https://fightwithkash.com/
Book: Government Gangsters
https://governmentgangsters.com
Kash Patel served as the former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and is responsible for leading the Secretary’s mission at the Department, including his executive staff and providing counsel to the Secretary on all matters concerning the Department’s operations. Kash oversaw the execution of several of President Donald J. Trump’s top priorities. Kash begins the conversation the FBI who was arrested for colluding with Russia. The discussion then moves to the Biden classified docs, these docs have to do with Hunter’s business dealings. Biden is a liability and they are in the process of removing him. The patriots have the leverage and the ability to get it all by using a tactic called fencing.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
