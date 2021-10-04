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Mandates Are Destroying Restaurants In NYC
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200 views • October 04, 2021
The Angry Prepper
On The Angry Prepper Channel, we are going to discuss the mandates in New York City that is destroying the restaurant industry. Restaurants are loosing business from lack of customers to a lack of workers.
On The Angry Prepper Channel, we are going to discuss the mandates in New York City that is destroying the restaurant industry. Restaurants are loosing business from lack of customers to a lack of workers.
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