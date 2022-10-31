Azusa St 10 - 30 THE END COMES

The END is almost upon us. Are you prepared to go home with Jesus in the clouds when He comes? The most important question you will ever be asked. The only way to survive what is coming - is to not be here. As in being Raptured. We pray we see you in the clouds on THAT day. To order your copy of: 'IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE' click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1695677153 To order a copy of: 'GOD SHOWED ME THE FUTURE' click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1717773664 or you can request a free copy from me. * Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf WE DID NOT LEAVE OUR CHURCH - OUR CHURCH LEFT US. We refuse to attend an apostate church that lies and reads and teaches a false gospel from books that are not the infallible word of Almighty God, (which is found ONLY in the KJV Bible) BUT are in fact written by men & women (who are in sin) and are not inspired by God. But in fact are inspired by money, greed and Satan. See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sqoBX86nv0 Thank you again for your tithes, gifts, love, prayers and support, for this ministry, we have fought the good fight, we have run the race and we have pleased God. God Bless you and yours MIGHTILY. Your continued love, prayers & support are crucial for this ministry to move forward. See my videos on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/c/TonyLambWatchman Or see my videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tonylamb Here is the new website: http://www.AzusaSt.com Here is the home website: https://www.TonyLamb.org Thank you for your support and your prayers in this Last Mission for God. You are 'NOT a Partners' in this ministry, 'YOU ARE FAMILY'! The Holy Spirit commanded me to: 'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since. * Hear the: 'THE WARNING' free here at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/ Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834 To request prayer, a free Bible or a free book: IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE My dreams of being Raptured and in one dream Jesus came down to me in a beam of light and HE held me in His loving arms and I looked into the eyes of God. Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) BUT Jesus CHRIST and His word ONLY in the King James Bible, because no other name in heaven or on earth can save you, me, or anyone from what is to come. THE ONLY WAY TO SURVIVE WHAT IS TO COME - IS TO NOT BE HERE - AS IN BEING RAPTURED. Sorry, we no longer use PayPal. God Bless you Watchman Tony Lamb

