2023.01.08 Our G-series will be thriving, the goal of Shanghai Farm is to lead our fellow fighters to unite, take down the CCP,get rich together and accumulate strength and finally become that kind of people with civilization,so welcome to scan the QR Code and join us.

我们的G系列蒸蒸日上，上海农场的宗旨就是带领战友们抱团，灭共，共同致富，积蓄实力，成为最终剩下的文明的那一群人，欢迎扫码加入。