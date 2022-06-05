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Under the Wire - Monkey Pox: Will We Be Fooled Again?
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527 views • June 05, 2022
Join Meryl in tonight's Under the Wire where she will be discussing the next 'scamdemic' and ask yourself whether society has learned anything at all from the last 2 1/2 years of COVIDIOCY?
To download the files from tonight's show, click here - https://we.tl/t-KSq1gMmRZ8
To share your story or come see the Vaxxed Bus, click here - https://calendly.com/avn2022
To download the files from tonight's show, click here - https://we.tl/t-KSq1gMmRZ8
To share your story or come see the Vaxxed Bus, click here - https://calendly.com/avn2022
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