Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 3.15.2023 Follow the MONEY. Follow the [B] FAMILY! MSM losing their mind! PRAY!
38 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

LT of And We Know


March 15, 2023


Another day at the office, another day we wake up and say “Wow, I didn’t see that one coming.” Yes indeed, the crime family is brought to us in full spectrum across the airwaves… nothing we have quite seen before. They will pay. George Magazine inside look today also. Let’s dig in. Oh, we have a great clip of an 11-year old at the end that you don’t want to miss.


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

Jesus in Every Book of the Bible

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhVrcV6WmfQ


Bail out screenshot by Chris Paul https://twitter.com/imyourmoderator/status/1635642365674237954


Vermont school banned https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/40776


[email protected] tells @jimmy_dore that Bill Gates funds the WHO and supports the Global Virome Project, which collects and weaponizes dangerous viruses in 150 bio labs worldwide, and Joe Biden is granting the Gates-controlled WHO unrestricted power to declare pandemics: https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/40756


Russian jet hits US drone over black sea https://t.me/teamanons/29561


Bank run by idiots should go under https://t.me/teamanons/29679


It turns out, the best ways to rob a bank, is to own one. https://t.me/RevolutionReport/14967


Falling Off The Cliff - The Banking Sector Is Going Under

https://t.me/RevolutionReport/14985


Dan Scavino story https://truthsocial.com/users/SupremeMeme/statuses/108838008423124350


Follow The Money

Shell Companies https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/18789


George Magazine 1997 Feb cover -

https://twitter.com/j00ny369T/status/1635798182364889088?s=20


Video showing Shadow figures in theater https://twitter.com/WarriorHeart8/status/1635829322752856064?s=20

———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2d9iaw-3.15.23-follow-the-money.-follow-the-b-family-msm-losing-their-mind-pray.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewspresidentchristianchinabidenus dronemainstream mediabanksrussian jetrobert f kennedy jrprayfollow the moneyltand we knowexposing evilgeorge magazine11 years oldfollow the familysilent thieveslosing their mindwire transfer flagsvermont christian schooltrans student

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket