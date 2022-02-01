© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 185 - The Truth About January 2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
105 views • February 01, 2022
The month of January, 2022 will be remembered as the month that the federal government proved, even to its defenders, that it cannot and should not be trusted.
This episode is packed full of Covid-related news, Biden's willful negligence, the Supreme Court's dysfunction and the power of Joe Rogan.
This episode is packed full of Covid-related news, Biden's willful negligence, the Supreme Court's dysfunction and the power of Joe Rogan.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.