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BELGIUM BALKS AT LIABILITY PROTECTION DEMANDS BY VACCINE MAKER
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92 views • September 01, 2020
BELGIUM BALKS AT LIABILITY PROTECTION DEMANDS BY VACCINE MAKER
Sadly, in America, the public has come to accept that vaccine-makers aren’t held liable for damages their products cause. As Big Pharma shops around the same idea to other countries under the cover of Covid-19, the ridiculous notion has shocked leading health and medical law experts in Belgium.
#Astrazeneca #Belgium #1986TheAct #Liability
Sadly, in America, the public has come to accept that vaccine-makers aren’t held liable for damages their products cause. As Big Pharma shops around the same idea to other countries under the cover of Covid-19, the ridiculous notion has shocked leading health and medical law experts in Belgium.
#Astrazeneca #Belgium #1986TheAct #Liability
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