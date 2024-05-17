TOP PEOPLE AT HEALTH CANADA TRESPASS BLOCK MASTERPEACE INTO CANADA

Health Canada is just another tentacle of massive corruption
The People in Canada are going to gather and arrest all these maggots
Blocking MasterPeace entering Canada they have NO jurisdiction
This rag tag corrupt group of people with PHD are the most pathetic in our country.
We will not stand for this any longer it is time we end this corruption and fraud.
The very acts of these people put the lives of millions in danger intentionally.
Our actions against these maggots will be lawful and we will hold all accountable.
Truth is coming in this world and these pathetic small minded corrupt people are finished.
The solution is the same worldwide... ignorance remains the enemy.
To support your health like never before and Christopher James please buy MasterPeace from...
Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace
To address the EMF mitigation we are all being bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer also
FLFE links:
Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/
Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/
Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/
Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
email: [email protected]
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.