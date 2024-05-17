TOP PEOPLE AT HEALTH CANADA TRESPASS BLOCK MASTERPEACE INTO CANADA

Health Canada is just another tentacle of massive corruption

The People in Canada are going to gather and arrest all these maggots

Blocking MasterPeace entering Canada they have NO jurisdiction

This rag tag corrupt group of people with PHD are the most pathetic in our country.

We will not stand for this any longer it is time we end this corruption and fraud.





The very acts of these people put the lives of millions in danger intentionally.

Our actions against these maggots will be lawful and we will hold all accountable.





Truth is coming in this world and these pathetic small minded corrupt people are finished.





The solution is the same worldwide... ignorance remains the enemy.

To support your health like never before and Christopher James please buy MasterPeace from...

Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace





To address the EMF mitigation we are all being bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer also





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST





www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."