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Episode 162 - The Truth About Nixon’s Closure of the Gold Window
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37 views • August 22, 2021
Few obscure, unilateral presidential actions have had more wide-ranging impacts on the United States than Nixon's decision to terminate the Bretton Woods agreement.
In this episode, we walk through a brief history lesson on money, banking and currency in the United States and then examine the impact of Nixon’s fateful and negligent decision that has led the U.S. down a road toward national bankruptcy ever since.
In this episode, we walk through a brief history lesson on money, banking and currency in the United States and then examine the impact of Nixon’s fateful and negligent decision that has led the U.S. down a road toward national bankruptcy ever since.
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