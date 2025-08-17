SAFE CITIES ACT - SURVEILLANCE CONTROL STATE USA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FACING ASSASSINATION AND DEATH THREATS US LEADERS ARE SURRENDERING TO GLOBALIST PRESSURE TO MILITARIZE US CITIES
USA is being maneuvered into a control state under the guise of SAFE CITIES. Pres Trump threatened with assassination, is incrementally initiating military controlled safe zones in Washington D.C. as a model for future implementations.
CREATIVE COMMONS and sub stack BY GREG REESE
https://rumble.com/v6xje8q-a-police-state-for-your-safety.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a