SAFE CITIES ACT - SURVEILLANCE CONTROL STATE USA
First Brick
First Brick
46 followers
122 views • 1 day ago

FACING ASSASSINATION AND DEATH THREATS US LEADERS ARE SURRENDERING TO GLOBALIST PRESSURE TO MILITARIZE US CITIES

USA is being maneuvered into a control state under the guise of SAFE CITIES.  Pres Trump threatened with assassination, is incrementally initiating military controlled safe zones in Washington D.C. as a model for future implementations.

CREATIVE COMMONS and sub stack BY GREG REESE

https://rumble.com/v6xje8q-a-police-state-for-your-safety.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Keywords
militarycrimecontrolwashingtonsafetyfree15 minutesafe cities
