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LAST NIGHT 12/9/21 Brian Williams quit MSNBC with a grim warning about America:
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231 views • December 13, 2021
‼️LAST NIGHT 12/9/21 Brian Williams quit MSNBC with a grim warning about America:
"Grown men and women who swore an oath to our constitution, elected by their constituents … have decided to join the mob and become something they are not."
https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/news/brian-williams-signs-off-from-msnbc-s-11th-hour-for-the-last-time-i-ll-show-myself-out/ar-AAREi2y?ocid=msedgntp
"Grown men and women who swore an oath to our constitution, elected by their constituents … have decided to join the mob and become something they are not."
https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/news/brian-williams-signs-off-from-msnbc-s-11th-hour-for-the-last-time-i-ll-show-myself-out/ar-AAREi2y?ocid=msedgntp
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