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60% of the dead, over 50's, who contract and die of COVID have been double jabbed
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250 views • August 31, 2021
60% of Those Older Than 50 Who Die From COVID Are Double Vaxxed.
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/08/30/fully-vaccinated-covid-deaths.aspx?ui=2259e6389d96e4a9e44f20830a7ebee887a39c11a63020e1f81b3bbf61a06600&;sd=20160909&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20210830&mid=DM979511&rid=1250122652
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/08/30/fully-vaccinated-covid-deaths.aspx?ui=2259e6389d96e4a9e44f20830a7ebee887a39c11a63020e1f81b3bbf61a06600&;sd=20160909&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20210830&mid=DM979511&rid=1250122652
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