https://gettr.com/post/p2ehyhhc750

4/13/2023 【Nicole with David Zere】Miles Guo had long warned that the CCP would use military force to unify Taiwan, and it has been testing if the United States has the political will to eliminate the CCP on U.S. soil. Taiwanese businessmen like Terry Gou, who have made a fortune solely because of the CCP, would never want to take down the CCP.

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #takedowntheCCP #NFSC #Taiwan





4/13/2023 【妮可接受大卫·泽瑞】郭文贵先生早就警告过，中共必将武统台湾，而且一直在试探美国是否有在其本土消灭中共的政治意愿；像郭台铭这样只是因为中共才赚得盆满钵满的台商，是绝不会想要灭共的！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #消灭中共 #新中国联邦 #台湾





