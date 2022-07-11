The Swamp’s Evaluation on the Ccp and the Chinese People: “In the Eyes of the Ccp, the Ordinary Chinese People Is Only an Item That Just Breathe or Don’t Breathe.”

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https://gnews.org/post/prk25caa
The swamp people said: In the eyes of these people (Xi Jinping, Mao Zedong and the CCP). Chinese people are not their articles, only an item that just breathe or don’t breathe