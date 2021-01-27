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Breast Cancer, Mammograms & Thermography Screenings
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175 views • January 27, 2021
Are mammograms truly saving lives? The science has become very clear and even the National Cancer Institute and major medical journals like the Journal of the America Medical Association and others have published earth-shattering studies proving the futility of mammography.
Should you get a mammogram every year?
Do mammograms cause cancer?
Is breast cancer truly detected early with mammography screening?
If you live near Clarksville TN, we are doing thermography screenings every 3rd Wednesday! You can schedule an appointment below!
Scheduling link:
https://go.thryv.com/portal/ofs887aemchx7tgt#/schedule?s=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sozothermography.com%2F&;o=bGl2ZXNpdGVfbWFpbl9hY3Rpb24%3D&redirect=close&isWidget=false&fromName&step=2
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
https://thewilddoc.com/breast-cancer-mammograms-thermography-screenings/
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Should you get a mammogram every year?
Do mammograms cause cancer?
Is breast cancer truly detected early with mammography screening?
If you live near Clarksville TN, we are doing thermography screenings every 3rd Wednesday! You can schedule an appointment below!
Scheduling link:
https://go.thryv.com/portal/ofs887aemchx7tgt#/schedule?s=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sozothermography.com%2F&;o=bGl2ZXNpdGVfbWFpbl9hY3Rpb24%3D&redirect=close&isWidget=false&fromName&step=2
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
https://thewilddoc.com/breast-cancer-mammograms-thermography-screenings/
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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