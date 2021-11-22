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The Arrested Waukesha Car Terrorist Was Released On $1,000 Bail Only Two Days Ago. How Can This Happen?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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140 views • November 22, 2021
Police were called to a Milwaukee address used by Darrell Brooks Jr. after his name was found on a police scanner in connection with the Waukesha parade incident, in which at least 23 people were injured, including many children, when a red Ford Escape plowed through the crowd. Two Milwaukee police squads were outside the home listed to Brooks on N. 19th St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to Heavy. Waukesha police obtained an ID in the name of Darrell Brooks Jr. inside the red Ford Escape they recovered in connection with the Waukesha parade investigation, according to audio obtained from the scanner by Heavy. Brooks’ exact connection to the parade incident is unknown. He also goes by the names Darrell E. Brooks Jr., 38, and Darrell Edward Brooks, Jr.

Related links:

https://wcca.wicourts.gov/caseDetail.html?caseNo=2021CF004596&;countyNo=40&index=0&mode=details

https://technotrenz.com/entertainment/5-things-you-should-know-about-darrell-brooks-jr-1329700.html

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