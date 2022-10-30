NWO: globalists destroying the United States & the world

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Globalists including the Vatican’s pope; Antonio Guterres of the United Nations and Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum are pushing forward with their globalist, socialist agenda to destroy the United States, biblical Christianity and the free-market capitalist economy.



This video looks at some of the events and programs instituted by satanic globalists to weaken and destroy western civilization and biblical Christianity. Individual accountability and rights will be replaced by obedience to a world super-state with the pope as its leader (Revelation 17:12-13)



This will lead to the enforcement of the Vatican beast’s mark of SUNday rest and worship, which goes contrary to the biblical 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.



Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]